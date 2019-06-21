Dolly Parton responds to Post Malone’s bizarre Bonnaroo tribute

The musician wore Parton's face all over his clothing

Dolly Parton has responded to Post Malone‘s decision to wear clothes plastered with her face, in an apparent tribute during his set at Bonnaroo last weekend.

The country icon shared a picture of Malone’s onstage get-up, along with a message: “Love the outfit from head to toe”.

No stranger to unconventional clothing, Post Malone infamously unveiled his own line of Crocs last year, which sold out almost instantly. They’re now available online for almost £700.

It’s set to be a huge summer for Malone, who headlines this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival in August, alongside Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and The 1975.

Parton, meanwhile, is embarking on a fashion line of her own.

The musician has reportedly signed a new deal with IMG, who aim to develop her as a lifestyle brand. Parton will release fashion, jewellery and homeware items as part of the upcoming collection, according to WWD.

“I am excited to be working with IMG on a global scale to give my fans products that they will cherish for years to come,” Parton said of the new partnership in a statement. “You might even see my mug on a mug.”