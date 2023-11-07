Dolly Parton reveals her ‘Rockstar’ duet with Stevie Nicks was originally written for Fleetwood Mac

Dolly Parton has revealed that her ‘Rockstar‘ duet with Stevie Nicks was originally written as a song for Fleetwood Mac.

The country icon spoke about her duet with Nicks in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Here, Parton shared that the two talked a lot about a bit of everything including business and personal stories.

Speaking of the track, Parton said: “Our song, ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done to Me’, she [Nicks] said, ‘This a song I wrote back when we were in the heat of our stuff… It’s a song I love but they didn’t think it was good enough to be on a record.’

“She said, ‘I have an old demo of it. Can we do this one, because I wrote it about someone I was involved with that was also in the rock ’n’ roll field when we had an affair?’”

Parton continued: “She wrote that about their relationship because they had fun about it. ‘What has rock ’n’ roll ever done for you?’ They said, ‘Well, everything,’ because they were both famous and rich. She just said, ‘I just love this song. I’d like to do it just to commemorate that time in my life and that person.’ We talked about stuff like that.”

The country icon’s new album ‘Rockstar‘ (out November 17) is a 30-track compilation of new songs and covers of classics like Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more.

Alongside Nicks, The track list also features 40 guest stars including legends like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more. Pre-order the album here.

In other Parton news, the singer is set to premiere new tracks from ‘Rockstar’ in cinemas worldwide this month. The star announced on social media that she will be screening a “first-listen fan event” in cinemas across the globe on November 15, with select encore screenings the follow day.