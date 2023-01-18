Dolly Parton reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more will appear on her new rock album

Dolly Parton has revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler are among the artists to have contributed to her forthcoming rock album.

Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Parton last month said she wanted Elton John to appear on the project, which is due for release later this year. Previously, the country icon spoke of how she hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on the album.

During a new interview on The View, Parton was asked whether Stones frontman Mick Jagger could be one of her potential collaborators. “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’],” she responded. “But I did his song anyway.”

Patron continued: “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me.”

The singer went on to confirm that McCartney will feature on the LP among other “iconic singers”. “Stevie Nicks… we just finished our song last night,” she added.

Parton also confirmed that ‘Rock Star’ will boast team-ups with John Fogerty, former Journey singer Steve Perry and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” Parton told the programme. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”

Discussing ‘Rock Star’ previously on BBC Radio 2, Parton explained: “I’m working on that album and that will be coming out sometime next fall hopefully, in time for the Christmas season next year. And so I’m going to do a lot of classic songs that are rock songs and then a few that I’ve written.”

The idea to make a rock record stemmed from Parton’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The legendary artist said she “did not mean to start any kind of controversy” when she asked to be withdrawn from the Hall Of Fame nominations last March, eventually deciding to change her mind and accept the honour.

Shortly after Parton first teased ‘Rock Star’, producer/engineer Steve Albini – best known for his work with Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey and The Stooges – offered to produce the album for her.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is due to appear on a new joint track with Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more. Out this Friday (January 20), ‘Gonna Be You’ will feature on the forthcoming film 80 For Brady.