Dolly Parton reworks ‘9 To 5’ to celebrate the side hustle lifestyle

Dolly Parton has reworked her classic song ‘9 To 5’ to celebrate the side hustle lifestyle for a new Super Bowl advert.

The new version of the track, now ‘5 To 9’, will air in a commercial for Squarespace at the American football event this weekend (February 7).

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing,” Parton told the Associated Press of the reworking. “I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses. ‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

In the ad – which was directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle – the country star sings: “Working five to nine, you’ve got passion and a vision/ Cos it’s hustlin’ time, a whole new way to make a livin’.

“Gonna change your life/ Do something that gives it meaning/ With a website worthy of your dreamin’.”

Parton also said she had been asked “several times” to perform at the Super Bowl, but had “always kind of chickened out”.

In another recent interview, the musician revealed that she had turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice. Donald Trump’s administration offered her the honour twice, but she couldn’t accept it either time.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill, and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz has also starred in a Super Bowl ad, which he hopes will inspire love and nurturing.

The Super Bowl will take place in Tampa, Florida on Sunday and will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Weeknd will provide the halftime entertainment, with a show that he has put $7million (£5.1m) of his own money into.