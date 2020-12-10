Dolly Parton saved the life of a child actor on the set of her new festive film, Christmas On The Square.

The movie, which landed on Netflix last month (November 22), stars Parton and contains 14 new original songs from the country icon.

Nine-year-old Talia Hill, an actress and dancer who appears in the film, recently revealed to Inside Edition that the ‘9 To 5’ singer stepped in to prevent a serious accident during the shoot.

Advertisement

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” Hill recalled. “So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill, who said she was “in shock” after realising it was Parton, then remembered the 74-year-old telling her: “‘Well, I am an angel, you know’, Cause she plays an angel in the movie.”

She added: “[Parton] hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life’. And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did’.”

Parton stars in Christmas On The Square alongside Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

In other news, Dolly Parton is set to embark on a stadium tour next year as part of ‘Dolly Fest’ in celebration of her 75th birthday.