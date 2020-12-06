Dolly Parton says she hopes Beyoncé might someday cover ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton has said that she hopes Beyoncé might one day cover her hit single ‘Jolene’.

Speaking in a new interview, the country music legend discussed the many times the 1973 song has been covered by other artists, but added that she’s still hopeful a major artist will record their own take and enjoy a “really big hit” with it.

“‘Jolene’ has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written,” Parton told The Big Issue. “It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands.

“The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it.”

Bringing up the former Destiny’s Child singer, Parton said: “I’ve always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyonce.”

Parton also talked about Whitney Houston‘s 1992 take on her 1974 song ‘I Will Always Love You’, saying that it was one of her proudest moments.

“I had a number one with ‘I Will Always Love You’ twice, once in the Seventies then I did it in the movie ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ and had another number one in the eighties,” she said. “And then Whitney did it and it was considered one of the greatest love songs of all time.

She added: “Still to this day I take a lot of pride in that.”

Last week, Parton revealed that she “cried all night long” after turning down Elvis Presley’s request to record a cover of ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Parton revealed that Elvis wanted to record a version of the hit that later became a global smash for Whitney Houston, but she turned him down over the money.

Meanwhile, Parton has discussed her recent collaboration with Miley Cyrus, stating that she had to get the ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer on her Christmas album as it might be her last.

The country singer released her third Christmas album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ back in October. The 12-track project features an all-star cast, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson.