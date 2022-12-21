Dolly Parton says she wants to dig up her secret Dollywood time capsule song “so bad”

Dolly Parton has discussed the secret song she has written and placed in a time capsule, admitting that it has “driven her crazy”.

The song was written and recorded for the opeining of the country legend’s Dollywood DreamMore resort and was buried in a time capsule. The theme park’s staff have been strictly instructed not to touch the capsule, which is not set to be dug up till the theme park’s 30th anniversary in 2045.

Parton will be 99 when the song is dug up, and she revealed that she was impatient for it to be unearthed because “I might be there, I might not be!” [via Metro].

‘You have no idea how that has bothered me. I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!’ Dolly told host Kelly Clarkson during a recent appearance on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows. I figure it’ll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that’s what bothers me, to think that it’s going to be a song that nobody’s ever gonna hear, if it rots in there before they open it.”

Parton first discussed the song’s existence in her 2020 book Songteller: My Life In Lyrics. At the time, she described placing the song in the capsule as “like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life”.

The singer is set to release an album of rock covers next year, which will feature Parton putting her own spin on songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. She has also set she is going to cover Elton John‘s ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ for the album and told Zoe Ball in a recent interview on BBC Radio 2 that she had reached out to the singer to ask him to feature on it.