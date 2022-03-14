Dolly Parton takes herself out of the running for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton has asked to be taken out of consideration for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

In February, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame revealed its nominees for the Class of 2022. Alongside Dolly, the likes of Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, MC5, DEVO and Pat Benatar all made it onto the nominees list.

However, Parton has now asked to bow out, writing in a statement: “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She continued in her statement: “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!

“My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

A body of more than 1,000 artists, industry members and historians help decide which five acts progress into the final round of induction consideration. Fans also have the chance to contribute to the selection process by voting every day here or at the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

Five acts will then be tallied among the other ballots to ultimately decide the Class of 2022, which is revealed in May. A date and location for the ceremony itself has yet to be announced but the event will happen sometime this autumn.

Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner all featured in the 2021 cohort of inductees alongside The Go-Go’s, Carole King and Todd Rundgren in the Performers category. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton, meanwhile, each received the Early Influence Award.

In other news, Parton recently published a new novel called Run, Rose, Run and released an accompanying album of the same name.

In a three-star review, NME said: “It all adds up to a thoroughly enjoyable listen that confirms what fans already know: even a middle-of-the-road Dolly Parton album has lashings of charm.”