Dolly Parton talks Miley Cyrus Christmas collaboration: “She had to sing on it”

Dolly Parton has discussed her recent collaboration with Miley Cyrus, stating that she had to get the ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer on her Christmas album as it might be her last.

The country music legend released her third Christmas album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ back in October. The 12-track project features an all-star cast, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson.

Another guest on the album is Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, who appears on the track ‘Christmas Is’. Speaking in a new interview, the country queen opened up about the collaboration.

“She had to sing on this Christmas album,” Parton told ET Canada. “She was working on her own project and I said, ‘I’m not going to ask you to put it out as a single, I know you got your own thing, but you have to sing on this album with me – you and Billy Ray, because you’re like family, and I’m probably never going to do another Christmas album.'”

‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is Dolly Parton’s 47th album – listen to her collaboration with Miley Cyrus below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton said that she “would have loved” to have put out a Christmas special this year to accompany the release of her new album, but she couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I said maybe next year, I can get with all these artists and we can revive the album for Christmas next year and add some new and additional things and make a special,” she said. “I believe in rolling as you go, you can’t give up, you just fit yourself into anything that’s happening. Be as productive as you can be.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus released her new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ on Friday (November 27) featuring the tracks ‘High’, ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Bad Karma’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt said the new album “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”