Dolly Parton teams up with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on new song

Dolly Parton has shared a new song with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx – listen to ‘Bygones’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the country legend’s forthcoming rock album ‘Rockstar’, which is set for release later this year.

The album will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics such as Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more. The tracklist is a rock lover’s dream as the majority of the songs feature many of the greats including Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and others.

Advertisement

‘Magic Man’ has also been shared this week alongside the release of ‘Bygones’. It’s a duet between Parton and Heart singer Ann Wilson and is dedicated to Parton’s husband Carl.

You can listen to both songs below.

Parton said of the songs: “‘Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favourites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples, and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favourites, made it even more special.

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart, and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out-sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!”

Advertisement

The LP ends with two covers: ‘Let It Be’ featuring surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr along with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, and ‘Free Bird’ featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington – who passed away in March – and Artimus Pyle along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

‘Rockstar’ is released on November 17 via Butterfly/Big Machine.