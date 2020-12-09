Dolly Parton to go on global stadium tour to mark her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton is to tour stadiums next year as part of ‘Dolly Fest’ to celebrate her 75th birthday.

The legendary musician, who will turn 75 on January 19, 2021, is set to perform shows at 15 stadiums worldwide in 2021 – coronavirus restrictions permitting.

United Talent Agency’s Neil Warnock told Music Week magazine: “Expect ‘Dolly Fest’ to go global in 15 stadiums, which we have on hold right now. And it will be very Dolly.”

Tour dates and venues are yet to be announced.

Parton looks to have a busy 2021, with the launch of a Broadway show, another book publication, more film features and a new album following signing with 12Tone.

This year alone, Parton has released the festive album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’, the Netflix movie Christmas On The Square, and her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics.

In other news, the country legend said recently that she hopes Beyoncé might one day cover her hit single ‘Jolene’.

Speaking in a new interview, Parton discussed the many times the 1973 song has been covered by other artists, but added that she’s still hopeful a major act will record their own take and enjoy a “really big hit” with it.

“‘Jolene’ has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written,” Parton told The Big Issue. “It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands.

“The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it.”

Bringing up the former Destiny’s Child singer, Parton said: “I’ve always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyonce.”