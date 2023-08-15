Dolly Parton to share ‘Let It Be’ cover featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton this week

Dolly Parton has announced she will share her cover of ‘Let It Be’ featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton this week.

The country icon’s new take on the classic Beatles track features on her forthcoming 49th solo studio album, ‘Rockstar’.

“My new ‘Rockstar’ single, “Let It Be” is dropping this Friday!” Parton wrote on Twitter. “This song is really special to me because I’m joined by @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @peterframpton and @mickfleetwood.”

Fans can access an exclusive preview clip of the cover by signing up to Parton’s official newsletter.

The original version of the song appeared on The Beatles’ 12th and final album in 1970.

Parton previously shared a cover of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ from her forthcoming album.

That followed ‘Bygones’ featuring Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, a cover of ‘Magic Man’ with Heart‘s Ann Wilson and ‘World On Fire’.

‘Rockstar’, which was announced in May, will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics including Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more.

The LP ends with two covers: ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Free Bird’ featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, who passed away in March, and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’!” Parton previously said in a statement.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

‘Rockstar’ is set for release on November 17 via Butterfly/Big Machine. Pre-order the album here.