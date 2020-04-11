Dolly Parton uploads six albums to digital streaming platforms

Country music icon Dolly Parton has added six albums to all major streaming platforms. These include ‘Better Day’, ‘For God and Country’, ‘Halos and Horns’, ‘Little Sparrow’, ‘Live and Well’ and ‘Those Were The Days’.

Listen to Parton’s 2001 album ‘Little Sparrow’ below. A link to all released albums can be found here.

Parton revealed the news in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

“Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally available again online!” she wrote.

“I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these hard times. Listen now wherever you stream music!”

Most recently, Parton donated $1 million for coronavirus vaccine research. “My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote on Instagram.

“I am making a donation of $1million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

This was announced alongside her new YouTube series ‘Goodnight with Dolly’, featuring the singer reading bedtime stories to children quarantined indoors.

On March 21, Parton paid an emotional tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, saying: “My heart’s broken, and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today.”