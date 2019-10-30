Dolly Parton wanted Miley Cyrus to play Jolene in new Netflix series

'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' arrives on the streaming service next month

Dolly Parton has revealed that she originally wanted Miley Cyrus to play the role of Jolene in her new Netflix series.

The role is now being played by Julianne Hough, but Parton revealed that Miley was her first choice for the slot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Parton said: “Years back when I used to think of Jolene, you know, before Julianne came on, I used to think… ‘I’d love Miley.’ She would have been great at that as well. But Miley was doing other things.

“We wanted [Jolene] to be someone that kind of was described in the song, with auburn hair, ivory skin, the emerald green eyes, which she had all of that,” she continued, explaining what it was that made Hough perfect for the role. “All she had to do was put on this beautiful red hair and she was the most beautiful Jolene you could ever, ever get.

“She’s such a great little actress. She’s just got such a great spirit and she’s a great singer.”

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings arrives on Netflix next month.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently responded to a backlash following her comments about gay women.

Women “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there,” she originally said, before clarifying: “I was talking shit about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am part of.”