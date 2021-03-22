Dolly Parton’s ‘MusiCares Person Of The Year’ tribute show is coming to Netflix

Dolly Parton‘s MusiCares tribute concert is coming to Netflix next month – you can check out the trailer below.

The iconic musician became the first-ever country artist to be honoured with the MusiCares Person Of The Year award in 2019 during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

Throughout the event, the likes of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton paid tribute by covering Parton’s hits live onstage.

Tonight (March 22), the legendary singer announced that Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute will land on Netflix on April 7.

“MusiCares brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019. Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want!” she wrote as the caption to the one-minute trailer.

.@MusiCares brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019. Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want! 'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute' is available on Netflix starting April 7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IWJas3xUuP — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 22, 2021

In the clip, we hear Cyrus say: “What an honour to be in this room celebrating the fabulous life and career of my fairy godmother, Dolly Parton.”

Parton starred in a festive Netflix film called Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square last year alongside Christine Baranski and Treat Williams. The streaming platform released Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an eight-part anthology series based on the star’s biggest hits, in 2019.

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton received the coronavirus vaccine that she helped to fund. It was revealed last November that the singer had donated $1million (£721,250) to the successful research behind the development of the Moderna jab.

Speaking to fans in a video before being administered the vaccine, Parton said: “I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while. I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it.”

She continued: “I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that?”