Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature covers of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more

Dolly Parton has shared some new details about her upcoming rock album, revealing in an interview that it will feature covers of songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The info came during Parton’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke more about the album’s origin stemming from her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. “I’m a rock star now,” she told Fallon, stressing again that she “did not mean to start any kind of controversy” when she asked to be withdrawn from the Hall Of Fame nominations back in March.

“When they said they wanted to put me in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I always thought that was for people that spent their whole life working to be in rock ’n’ roll,” Parton continued. “You know, you don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall Of Fame – although they could! But anyway, I found out it was more than that. So when I realised what it was, I said, ‘If they put me in anyway, I would certainly accept it gracefully’ – which I did.

“I even wrote a song about it [‘Rockin’’] to kind of tell the story about it. But anyway, I’m very honoured and very proud…. I’m good about timing. I’d always thought I might want to do a rock record – because my husband is a rock ’n’ roll freak – so I thought, ‘Well, if I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time!’”

Parton went on to reveal that the album will be titled ‘Rock Star’, and is tentatively set for release during next year’s fall season in the US (between September 23 and December 22). When she was asked by Fallon if the album would feature any guests, Parton said she’d lined up “some cameo people”, and explained that the tracklist would include covers of “a lot of great, iconic songs” as well as “a few originals”.

Among the covers she rounded off were ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Stairway To Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin and ‘Free Bird’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Have a look at the full interview below:

The new info comes after Parton shared some ‘Rock Star’ details with Access Hollywood last month. During that chat, she revealed that the album will feature a cover of the Journey song ‘Open Arms’, with Journey’s own Steve Perry making an appearance on it. She also teased an Elton John cover, and said she wanted to have Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler deliver a guest spot.

Shortly after Parton first teased her rock album, legendary producer/engineer Steve Albini – best known for his work with Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, The Stooges and many more – offered to produce the album for her; it’s not yet known if Parton took him up on that.

Meanwhile, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner called Parton’s request to be withdrawn from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s shortlist “a classy move”. Nevertheless, she remained eligible, and even topped a fan ballot to decide on this year’s inductees. Her induction was formally announced in May, and made official at a ceremony last month (where she performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford).

Prior to the ceremony, Parton said in another interview that she hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin to perform on her cover of ‘Stairway To Heaven’.