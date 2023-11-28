Dolly Parton’s sister defends singer’s Thanksgiving Halftime outfit: “She was cute as hell”

Dolly Parton‘s sister has defended an outfit the singer wore for a Halftime appearance during a Thanksgiving NFL game.

The country singer performed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform during Halftime at the Thanksgiving game (November 23) between the Washington Commanders and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Some social media users were critical of 77-year-old artist’s outfit, which was a slightly modified version of the famous shorts and tied up blue shirt revealing the midriff.

Watching the internet react to Dolly Parton having the audacity to be sexy at 77 and perform in booty shorts and a cheerleaders outfit has been the best Thanksgiving gift of all time. pic.twitter.com/s9JSN7iazX — Tami Neilson (@tamineilson) November 25, 2023

Parton’s sister, Stella, has since spoken out to defend the music star, writing on X/Twitter: “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving.

“To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”

The singer performed her hits like ‘Jolene’ and ‘9 to 5’, along with covers of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You’ from her new album ‘Rockstar‘.

I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2023

Parton’s new album featured an array of special guests including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and more.

The record has has since become her highest-charting album ever, after debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 during the week ending November 23, selling 128,000 album-equivalent units.

Previously, she had broken into the top 10 twice in her career, with her 2014 LP ‘Blue Smoke’ and her 1987 collaborative album with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, ‘Trio’. Both albums peaked at number 6.

NME awarded ‘Rockstar’ four stars, writing that it is as “bursting with life and positivity as the woman who made it”.