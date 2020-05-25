Boris Johnson’s chief advisor Dominic Cummings has garnered comparisons to the notoriously tardy Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, after appearing half an hour late for a press conference today (May 25).

Rose’s name was trending on Twitter while the public waited for Cummings to explain his widely condemned trip from London to Durham in April, which many are saying was in direct contravention of coronavirus lockdown restrictions that he himself helped to create.

During the lengthy delay for Cummings appearance, many compared the wait to the experience of watching Guns N’ Roses live.

He’s the Axl Rose of Downing Street. He’s gonna get to the stage an hour late. Stumble through a few hits. Blame the crowd and then fuck off. — Will Chich (@WillChich) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

“He’s the Axl Rose of Downing Street. He’s gonna get to the stage an hour late. Stumble through a few hits. Blame the crowd and then fuck off,” wrote one user.

When you see axl rose trending and panic and then see it’s about Dominic Cummings being late 😂😂😂😂 — @terry1 (@terry132875328) May 25, 2020

Axl Rose is trending because it took Dominic Cummings so long to show up for his own press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMeI1EkELH — The Rock Fairy 🤘🏻🧚🏻‍♀️ (@TheRockFairyHQ) May 25, 2020

Who does Cummings think he is? Axl Rose?! FFS… pic.twitter.com/6M8DeLDW9l — Lucy Pocock 🕷🌹 Stay Home Save Lives (@drpoco) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

Rose has garnered an unfortunate reputation for repeated late appearances during live shows.

Among the most infamous is the band’s farcical 2010 headline set at Reading Festival, where they took to the stage over an hour late and were subsequently cut off for breaking the festival’s curfew rules.

After being cut off he protested onstage and continued to perform ‘Paradise City’ through a megaphone, with only drums audible to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Cummings refused to apologise when his press conference eventually took place. He said he travelled to Durham with his wife, who had coronavirus symptoms at the time, because they could not find childcare for their four-year-old son in their home city of London after she fell ill.

It is also alleged that he travelled to Durham a second time after returning home, but he has denied those reports as false.

Welsh indie rockers Super Furry Animals have also launched a Cummings-inspired campaign to get their 1996 single ‘The Man Don’t Give A Fuck’ into the UK charts.