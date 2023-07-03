Dominic Fike announces first ever UK tour

Dominic Fike has announced the details of his first-ever UK tour kicking off later this year. Check out how to get tickets below.

Billed as part of his ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ tour, the handful of UK dates see Fike kicking off the run on September 19 in Glasgow at the O2 Academy Glasow. From there, the singer will head out to Manchester and Birmingham playing the O2 Victoria Warehouse and the O2 Academy before wrapping up the tour at the Eventim Apollo in London on September 23.

The tour is in support of his forthcoming second LP ‘Sunburn’. The LP features singles including ‘Dancing in the Courthouse‘, ‘Ant Pile’ and ‘Mama’s Boy’. The UK tour comes after his North American run of dates that is set to kick off on July 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Fans who pre-order the album from his official store before 3pm on July 10 will receive early access to tickets ahead of the general sale. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically be included in the presale

Fans with an O2 priority app will be able to access an O2 pre-sale on July 12 at 10am. Tickets will go on general sale on July 14 at 10am. Visit here for tickets.

Dominic Fike ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ UK tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – London, Eventim Apollo

‘Sunburn’ is set for release on July 7 via Columbia. Pre-order the LP here.

Advertisement

‘Sunburn’ track list is:

‘How Much Is Weed?’

‘Ant Pile’

‘Think Fast’

‘Sick’

‘7 Hours’

‘Dancing In The Courthouse’

‘Mona Lisa’

‘Bodies’

‘Sunburn’

‘Pasture Child’

‘4×4’

‘Frisky’

‘Mama’s Boy’

‘Dark’

‘What Kinda Woman’

His first LP, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’ was released in 2020. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Comprising of 14 scorching, razor-sharp vignettes – some scarcely a minute long – this is the sound of a songwriter standing on the top of their mountain, chest puffed-out and giving it the biggun’.”

Since his first album’s release, the singer has released various collaborations – including a feature on ‘The Kiss Of Venus’ on Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III‘ remix album.

He as also appeared on songs with Halsey, Justin Bieber, Remi Wolf, and Slowthai.

Last year, Fike released the Zendaya-featuring ‘Elliot’s Song’ which he performed on the finale of Euphoria’s second season. He later confirmed he would be returning for the show’s third season.