Dominic Fike announces North American headline tour, teases new music

Dominic Fike has confirmed details of a 24-date North American tour which is due to start in November – check out dates below and get tickets here.
The tour is Fike’s first headline run since the release of his 2020 debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ and kicks off November 6 at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo.
Fike will take in the likes of Vancouver, Los Angeles and Boston before his Out Of Order tour wraps up in Tempe, Arizona on December 16. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, September 30 and will be available here. A presale goes live later today (September 27).
Announcing the tour on Instagram, Fike wrote: “bout that time. Been diving back into the music and can’t wait to show u first hand. More to come but for now! OUT OF ORDER TOUR.”
Dominic Fike will play:
NOVEMBER
06 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
08 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
16 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
17 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
19 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
21 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
23 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
29 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
DECEMBER
02 New York, NY – Terminal 5
03 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
05 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
06 Toronto, ON – HISTORY
09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
10 Chicago, IL – Radius
11 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
14 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
16 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Fike has only released one song this year, the Zendaya-featuring ‘Elliot’s Song’ which he performed on the finale of Euphoria’s second season.
In the show, he played a “homie” of Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules. Earlier this year, he confirmed he would “absolutely” be returning for season three.