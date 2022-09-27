Dominic Fike announces North American headline tour, teases new music

Dominic Fike has confirmed details of a 24-date North American tour which is due to start in November – check out dates below and get tickets here.

The tour is Fike’s first headline run since the release of his 2020 debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ and kicks off November 6 at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo.

Fike will take in the likes of Vancouver, Los Angeles and Boston before his Out Of Order tour wraps up in Tempe, Arizona on December 16. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, September 30 and will be available here. A presale goes live later today (September 27).

Announcing the tour on Instagram, Fike wrote: “bout that time. Been diving back into the music and can’t wait to show u first hand. More to come but for now! OUT OF ORDER TOUR.”

Dominic Fike will play:

NOVEMBER

06 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

08 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

16 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

17 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

19 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

21 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

23 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

29 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

DECEMBER

02 New York, NY – Terminal 5

03 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

05 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

06 Toronto, ON – HISTORY

09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

10 Chicago, IL – Radius

11 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

14 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

16 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Fike has only released one song this year, the Zendaya-featuring ‘Elliot’s Song’ which he performed on the finale of Euphoria’s second season.

In the show, he played a “homie” of Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules. Earlier this year, he confirmed he would “absolutely” be returning for season three.