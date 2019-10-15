Watch Dominic Fike escape from the cops in Halsey-starring video for ‘Phone Numbers’

The track arrived over the summer

Dominic Fike has shared the Halsey-starring official video for his latest single ‘Phone Numbers’ – watch below.

The rising Florida artist, who has been hailed by Billie Eilish as one of her favourite new acts, released his Kenny Beats-produced song back in July. It followed on from this year’s tracks ‘Rollerblades’ and ‘Açaí Bowl’.

Now, the tongue-in-cheek visuals for the single have been shared. Beginning with two cops talking in a cafe, the video sees Fike portray a con man while Kenny Beats appears as his accomplice.

The pair proceed to break into a house and steal wads of cash. Later, the police storm the home while the two criminals attempt to flee from an open window.

Outside the house, we find the distressed homeowner – none other than pop star Halsey. “You guys really don’t understand, I really need you to help me,” she tells the police. “This is so serious, do you have any idea who I am?”

Fike then transforms into an office worker guise as the authorities attempt to locate the suspect’s whereabouts. At the end of the video, the artist walks past the cops in the cafe but manages to escape as they’re run over by his getaway driver.

“This is just 4 minutes of Dom playing dress-up. And I’m totally fine with that,” said one fan of the video on YouTube. Another commented: “Kenny is a genius and Dom is a masterpiece human.”

Last month, Dominic Fike teamed up with Bakar on the collaborative track ‘Stop Selling Her Drugs’. The song features on Bakar’s new EP ‘Will You Be My Yellow?’.