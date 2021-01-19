Dominic Fike teases new music and possible Kehlani collaboration

Dominic Fike and Kehlani could be gearing up to release a new collaborative single.

Fike, who released his debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ last summer, took to Twitter yesterday (January 18) to reply to a fan who asked for him and Kehlani to “please drop something together”.

In response, the Florida musician posted the handshake and soap emojis. You can see the exchange in the below tweet.

Over the weekend (January 16), Fike uploaded a minute-long video snippet soundtracked by what appears to be new music. The clip sees the artist smash through a number two-shaped piñata next to a swimming pool.

“What’s next?” he wrote, possibly signalling the era of his second album. Watch below.

Kehlani released her second album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘SweetSexySavage’, in May last year. Reviewing the LP, NME wrote: “The dark and sexy new songs shine their brightest when coated with a layer of her previous sparkle.”

Fike’s ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’, meanwhile, featured in NME‘s 20 best debut albums of 2020, with the musician having been included in The NME 100 the previous year.

Last month, Fike was revealed to be one of Paul McCartney’s current favourite artists along with Beck, St. Vincent and Khruangbin.

“I’m lucky, I have a friend who sends me new music which helps me keep in touch with the modern scene,” McCartney said of his picks.