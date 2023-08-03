Dominic Fike reflects on death of ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud on stage

Dominic Fike reflected on the death of his Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud during a recent live show in Houston.

The Florida-born singer-songwriter and actor was performing at the 713 Music Hall in the Texas city on Tuesday night (August 1).

Midway through the set, Fike – who played the role of Elliot in season two of Euphoria – took a moment to speak about his former colleague following an acoustic rendition of ‘Dark’ from his new album ‘Sunburn’.

Cloud, who portrayed Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the HBO series, passed away the day before (July 31) aged 25. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often,” Fike said to the audience (via Stereogum). “I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.”

He continued: “I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so fucking stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it fucked me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead’, you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… you know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out.

“I sometimes look at people like sparks. I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people – probably not a lot of us at all – but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash.”

Fike went on to recall how Cloud – whose full name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey – “would light up a room, any room he walked in”, adding: “He’s a fucking good dude.”

He added: “I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, “No, do the show, have fun.”

You can watch a fan-captured video of the moment above.

Cloud died just weeks after his father passed away. On July 14, the California-born actor shared a photograph of his father on his Instagram page. “miss u breh,” he captioned the post.

Last week, Cloud attended his father’s funeral in Ireland. In a statement confirming Cloud’s death, his family said he had “intensely struggled with this loss”. The message continued: “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars Zendaya (Ruby “Rue” Bennett) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassandra “Cassie” Howard) are also among those to have paid tribute to the late actor.