Dominic Fike shares personal new single ‘Dancing In The Courthouse’

Dominic Fike has shared a new video for his latest release ‘Dancing In The Courthouse’, from his forthcoming album expected later this year.

Fike’s first new music of 2023, ‘Dancing In The Courthouse’ was inspired by his upbringing in Florida as well as his misbehaviour and run-ins with the law during his youth.

The music video, directed by Jack Begert, finds Fike back in his hometown state leaning into the unique Floridian culture. The video is filled with short clips such as ice cream melting, a high school football team cheering, a couple in a car with an air conditioner in the window and Fike himself floating in a pool wearing a belt that says ‘smile’.

Leading up to the release of the song, Fike posted a series of short vignettes of him and his brother Alex sharing his memories of growing up in Florida. “We’re just bred different down here,” shared Alex in one clip.

‘Dancing In The Courthouse’ is the first taste of the singer’s anticipated second album that is set to see a release later this year via Colombia.

His first LP,’What Could Possibly Go Wrong?‘ was released in 2020. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Comprising of 14 scorching, razor-sharp vignettes – some scarcely a minute long – this is the sound of a songwriter standing on the top of their mountain, chest puffed-out and giving it the biggun’.”

Since his first album’s release, the singer has released various collaborations – including a feature on ‘The Kiss Of Venus’ on Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III‘ remix album.

He as also appeared on songs with Halsey, Justin Bieber, Remi Wolf, and Slowthai.

Last year, Fike released the Zendaya-featuring ‘Elliot’s Song’ which he performed on the finale of Euphoria’s second season. He later confirmed he would be returning for the show’s third season.