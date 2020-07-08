Dominic Fike teases new single ‘Politics & Violence’

Dominic Fike has teased the forthcoming release of his new song ‘Politics & Violence’ with a new video posted on social media. View the trailer below:

THURSDAY — 9AM PST pic.twitter.com/7xJTuzSihN — Dominic Fike (@dominicfike) July 7, 2020

The song, which is slated for release at 5pm BST (9am PST) on Thursday July 9, had its title tweeted by Fike late last week.

‘Politics & Violence’ will be Fike’s second release of the year, following the arrival of his forthcoming debut album’s lead single, ‘Chicken Tenders’, late last month. Fike posted the album’s tracklist on Instagram at the beginning of the year.

In June, Fike took to social media to share the negative experiences he and his family have had with police, following the death of George Floyd.

“My life has felt cursed since I was a little kid. I’ve watched police, the supposed good guys, beat my mom and take her away,” Fike, who is of African-American and Filipino descent, wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had my brothers taken away. Aunts. Uncles. Shit, my dad just got 20. It’s like they had a problem with my family. I’ve since realized the real curse is the system we live in is designed for us to lose, again and again.”