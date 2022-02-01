Don Broco and Jamie Webster battling for this week’s Number One album

Don Broco and Jamie Webster are battling for this week’s UK Number One album.

The Bedford rock band are currently ahead of the solo artist from Liverpool in the midweek chart after their fourth album ‘Amazing Things’ was released on vinyl, CD and cassette. It originally came out in October last year.

Webster meanwhile, is not far behind with his second album ‘Moments’. His debut ‘We Get By’ previously peaked at Number Six in the UK albums chart.

Advertisement

He recently announced details of his biggest headline UK and Ireland tour this year.

The musician will kick off his tour on November 5 in Bristol before embarking on dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin. The tour will conclude with a hometown gig in Liverpool.

Earlier this month, Webster shared a video on social media criticising ticket resale sites, former culture secretary Sajid Javid and the way politics is “entwined” with the music industry.

The viral clip has been viewed almost 400,000 times across Twitter and Instagram, racked up thousands of likes on TikTok and been shared by members of Bastille.

Meanwhile, Jethro Tull are currently at Number Four with their first album since 1999, ‘The Zealot Gene’.

Advertisement

Don Broco are due to hit the road for a UK tour later this month at PRYZM in Kingston on February 17.

They will play a residency in their hometown before wrapping up in Huddersfield on February 24. You can purchase tickets here.

Don Broco will play:

FEBRUARY

17 – Kingston PRYZM

18 – Bedford Esquires (5pm and 8pm)

19 – Bedford Esquires (5pm and 8.30pm)

20 – Bedford Esquires (5pm and 8.30pm)

22 – Preston Blitz Venue Bar & Kitchen

24 – Huddersfield Parish