Don Broco announce UK ‘The Birthday Party’ tour

Don Broco have announced a UK tour titled ‘The Birthday Party’ set to kick off later this year.

The tour is set to start on November 29 in Reading. From there, the band – consisting of frontman Rob Damiani, guitarist Simon Delaney, bassist Tom Doyle and drummer Matt Donnelly – will make stops in Margate, Bristol, Sheffield, Cambridge, York, Manchester, and Wolverhampton before wrapping up in London.

‘The Birthday Party’ tour announcement comes hot off the heels of Don Broco’s appearance at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals. The tour will occur after their North American tour that is set to take place this autumn. Check out the full tour dates below and visit here for US tickets and here for UK tickets.

Don Broco ‘The Birthday Party’ UK tour dates are:

November

29 – Reading, Hexagon

30 – Southend On Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

December

1 – Margate, Dreamland Hall By The Sea

2 – Norwich, UEA

4 – Bristol, O2 Academy

5 – Brighton, Dome

7 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

8 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

9 – Leicester, O2 Academy

11 – York, Barbican

12 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

13 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

16 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

17 – London, KOKO

The band’s last album release was 2021’s ‘Amazing Things’. Upon its release, the LP landed the band their first UK Number One album.

“Wow, our first ever Official Charts UK Number One album!” Don Broco said upon receiving news of his achievement. “Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week; we honestly couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for you guys!”

They added: “After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number One album award means so much.”

Last year, Don Broco released their one off single ‘Fingernails’.