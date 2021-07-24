Don Broco announce warm-up gigs ahead of Slam Dunk Festival

Don Broco have announced they’ll be doing a short run of warm-up gigs ahead of their headline performances at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

The Bedford band, who recently announced the release of their their fourth studio album, ‘Amazing Things’, will play Oxford’s O2 Academy, Bristol’s O2 Academy, and Bournemouth’s O2 Academy this coming August and September.

The gigs will take place after an already sold-out hometown show at Bedford’s Esquires on August 24, and ahead of their headline UK tour and top billing at Slam Dunk Festival.

The North edition of the festival, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on September 4, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place on September 5.

Tickets for the new run of dates are on sale now and can be purchased here. See the full list of Don Broco’s upcoming live dates below:

AUGUST, 2021

24 – Bedford, Esquires

31 – Oxford, O2 Academy

SEPTEMBER, 2021

1 – Bristol, O2 Academy

3 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

4 – Leeds, Slam Dunk Festival

5 – Hatfield, Slam Dunk Festival

OCTOBER, 2021

25 – Glasgow Barrowlands

27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

28 – Manchester, Academy

29 – Manchester, Academy

31 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

NOVEMBER, 2021

1 – Nottingham, Rock City

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

4 – Norwich, UEA

5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

6 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Previewing ‘Amazing Things’ back in May, Don Broco shared ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’, which the band wrote with the intention of “delivering these very deliberate, jolting shifts like we’ve never done before”.

Earlier this month, the band shared their second single, ‘Gumshield’, which the band rolled out with a campaign suggesting frontman Rob Damiani was fighting British boxer Dave Allen – but it was just a prank.