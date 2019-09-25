Don Broco lead first Slam Dunk line-up announcement as headliners for 2020

They're off to Leeds and Hatfield.

Don Broco have been announced as the first headliners for next year’s Slam Dunk festival, with a host of more names announced for the rock all-dayer.

The British rockers will take top billing for next year’s all-dayer festivals, which take place in Leeds and Hatfield on May 23 and 24 respectively.

They’ll be joined by the likes of The Wonder Years, State Champs, Mayday Parade, Knuckle Puck, Four Year Strong, Bayside, Ice Nine Kills, Issues, Hands Like Houses and Motion City Soundtrack.

While a whole host of other acts will be announced in time, the first batch of tickets go on sale here from 10am on Friday September 27.

“We bloody love Slam Dunk so it’s a massive honour to be asked to headline next year,” said Don Broco. “Right from our early EP days we’ve always had the best time at Slammy D.”

They continued: “It was our first proper festival booking way back when and since we’ve played slots throughout the years on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to sea of Rob face masks on the main stage. With this being our first ever festival headline we will certainly be making it a show to remember.”

Mayday Parade’s Alex Garcia added: “We’re extremely excited to be coming to England for Slam Dunk Festival. It’s been too long since we’ve played it and it’s definitely one of the most fun festivals to be a part of from the crowd’s energy to the after parties. Not to mention we love touring the UK!”

2019’s edition saw notable sets from the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw and Turnstile.