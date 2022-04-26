Don Broco have released a new single called ‘Fingernails’ and announced a UK arena tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here.

The anthemic track is the first offering from the Bedford band since their fourth studio album ‘Amazing Things’, which came out last October.

‘Fingernails’ arrives with a suitably epic, sci-fi-inspired video that sees dinosaurs take over. You can watch the Harry Lindley-directed clip below.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that Don Broco will hit the road for a string of UK arena shows next March with Papa Roach and Dance Gavin Dance set to appear as special guests.

The bands will take to the stage in Cardiff (March 21), Leeds (23) and Birmingham (24) before concluding the stint with a concert at Alexandra Palace in London (25).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (April 29) – you can buy yours from here.

“Beyond pumped to announce the ‘Amazing Things’ arena tour featuring a line up only the sweetest dreams are made of,” said Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani in a statement.

“There’s no two ways about it, we wouldn’t be the band we are today if it wasn’t for the legends that are Papa Roach so as you can imagine we’re super excited to have the guys out with us as well as our ridiculously talented friends Dance Gavin Dance. See you next year!”

Don Broco scored their first UK Number One album in February following the release of ‘Amazing Things’ in physical formats.

“Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week; we honestly couldn’t have done it without you,” the group said of the achievement. “This one’s for you guys!”

They added: “After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number One album award means so much.”