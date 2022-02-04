Don Broco score first UK Number One album with ‘Amazing Things’

Don Broco have scored their first UK Number One album with new LP ‘Amazing Things’.

The Bedford rock band’s new record, which arrived last week (January 28), debuted in the top spot just 1,500 copies ahead of The Weeknd, whose latest album, ‘Dawn FM’, landed at Number Two following its release in physical formats.

“Wow, our first ever Official Charts UK Number One album!” Don Broco said upon receiving news of his achievement. “Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week; we honestly couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for you guys!”

They added: “After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number One album award means so much.”

With 98 per cent of their total coming from physical sales, the band also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart.

‘Amazing Things’, the band’s fourth studio album, marks Don Broco’s third Top 10 UK album. Their second LP, 2015’s ‘Automatic’ peaked at Number Six, while their third, 2018’s ‘Technology’, landed at Five.

You can watch the band’s acceptance speech below:

‘Amazing Things’ was one of two new releases to land inside the Top Five, alongside Jamie Webster‘s second album, ‘Moments’. The Liverpool singer-songwriter’s new record was this week’s most-downloaded album in the UK, earning him the top spot on the Official Album Downloads Chart.

Rounding out the rest of the Top Five was Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’ (Four) and Adele‘s ’30’ (Five).

Other new entries saw Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels bag the Number Seven spot with ‘See Through Blue’, marking their first Top 40 album. Jethro Tull landed their first Top 10 in 40 years, entering the chart at Number Nine with their 22nd studio album ‘The Zealot Gene’.

Meanwhile, on the UK singles chart, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ by the cast of Disney’s Encanto has continues its domination, settling in for a third consecutive week at Number One.

The rest of the Top Five consists of: Firebox DML and Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Peru’ (Two), Gayle‘s ‘ABCDEFU’ (Three), Jessica Darrow‘s ‘Surface Pressure’ (Four), and ‘Where Are You Now’ by Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott (Five).