Don Broco share new single ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’ and announce album ‘Amazing Things’

Don Broco have announced their new album ‘Amazing Things’ – you can hear their latest single ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’ in the video below.

The four-piece will be releasing their fourth studio album on September 17 via Sharptone Records, which will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Technology’.

Previewing ‘Amazing Things’ today (May 14) is the song ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’, which was written by Don Broco with the intention of “delivering these very deliberate, jolting shifts like we’ve never done before”.

The Star Trek-inspired video for ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’, which sees the band trying to create a clone of David Beckham using “Beckham DNA” while aboard a spaceship, has also been shared – you can watch it below.

“I wanted to write something about an aspect of social media culture I’d really noticed in the last year,” lead singer Rob Damiani explained about the meaning behind the song.

“Of people tearing other people down, with much of that destructive negativity coming from the supposed fans of bands and teams. In football, you get these ultra fans who go way beyond the point of criticism into cruel, unadulterated bullying.”

You can see the tracklist for Don Broco’s ‘Amazing Things’ below.

1. ‘Gumshield’

2. ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’

3. ‘Swimwear Season’

4. ‘Endorphins’

5. ‘One True Prince’

6. ‘Anaheim’

7. ‘Uber’

8. ‘How Are You Done With Existing?’

9. ‘Bruce Willis’

10. ‘Revenge Body’

11. ‘Bad 4 Ur Health’

12. ‘Easter Sunday’

Don Broco will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in September before heading out on a headline tour of the UK in October and November. You can find out more details about Don Broco’s upcoming live schedule by heading here.