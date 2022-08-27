Don Broco tease secret set at Reading Festival today

Don Broco are teasing a secret set at Reading Festival today (August 27).

Taking to Twitter this morning, the band wrote: “Hope everyone has a great [Reading & Leeds] weekend” with added sunglasses emoji.

Fans then spotted the location the tweet was sent from as Reading, with the festivals’ official account then reposting and saying: “Peep the location.”

No official confirmation has been given yet of a Don Broco secret set, but they would join the likes of Wargasm and Pendulum in teasing last-minute shows at the pair of festivals.

It would also be the second time in two years that the band have played a secret set, with them popping up at Reading & Leeds in 2021 for sets on the Lock Up Stage.

Peep the location 👀 https://t.co/q2cov86aPE — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 27, 2022

So far at Reading, Dave and Megan Thee Stallion have brought headline performances, with the former welcoming Stormzy and AJ Tracey on stage.

Up in Leeds, Halsey played her Friday headline set with “terrible food poisoning,” telling fans: “I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.”

In a further post, she shared footage of herself in the festival’s medical tent, describing the experience as “exceptionally not fucking chill” and writing: “well [Reading & Leeds] didn’t really start how I pictured it lmao! Thanks for being so awesome Leeds. gonna rest all day and show up in tip top shape for Reading tomorrow.”

Reading & Leeds 2022 continues today with performances from Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Fontaines D.C. and Wolf Alice.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.