Don Crescendo, solo artist, DJ and producer, dies aged 28

Don Crescendo (real name Rodney Donavan Taylor) has died at the age of 28.

The Chicago-based DJ and producer, who used he/they pronouns, was fatally stabbed in their apartment block on September 12, Block Club Chicago reported. Around 10.50pm, officers were called to Taylor’s apartment block, where they discovered Taylor and 55-year-old neighbour James Traven with multiple stab wounds.

Upon being taken to the Illinois Masonic Hospital, Traven was pronounced dead, whilst Taylor died from their injuries on September 15. The attackers are unknown, and the case is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been established to pay for their funeral and family costs. So far, it has reached over $50,000 (£40,730) of its $70,000 goal. You can donate here.

Crescendo was a prominent member of Chicago’s queer nightlife, known for their edits of Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and Beyonce. They frequently staged queer nights in the city, such as Late Nite and The Hookup Party.

The producer debuted their career with a trio of albums, beginning with 2016’s ‘Rough’, then 2017’s ‘Raw’ and ‘Ready’. They had recently released two singles in 2022, ‘Again’ and ‘Hot Right Now’.

Close friends Alana Harris and Meredith Wohl wrote on GoFundMe: “On the evening of Tuesday, September 12, Donovan and one of his neighbors were attacked in his apartment building. He was transported to the hospital later that night, and after two days of intensive surgery and care, succumbed to his injuries and passed the morning of Friday, September 15, surrounded by his family.”

“For those of us who knew and loved Donovan, his community spanned across the country, and he deeply loved growing roots in Chicago over the past few years. Known to some as his musical alias Don Crescendo, to others as a unforgettably brilliant friend, to his family as a caring oldest son, and to everyone as a loving, generous, and laughter-inspiring person, Donovan left an indelible impression on everyone he met.”