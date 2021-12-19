Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary world tour

Don McLean has announced details of a 2022 world tour celebrating 50 years of his iconic hit ‘American Pie’.

Next year marks half a century since the song hit Number One on the US Billboard charts alongside the album of the same name.

To celebrate, McLean and his band will play a run of shows throughout 2022, beginning in Hawaii in late January and heading through North America before heading to the UK and Europe.

“After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement.

“2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

See the full list of Don McLean’s 2022 world tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here.

JANUARY 2022

28 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii

29 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii

30 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii

FEBRUARY 2022

03 – Clear Lake, Surf Ballroom

05 – Grand Forks, Chester Fritz Auditorium

11 – The Villages, Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

12 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

14 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise

15 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise

16 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise

17 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise

18 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise

19 – Clearwater, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

24 – Tucson, Fox Tucson Theatre

APRIL 2022

29 – Kansas City, Uptown Theatre

MAY 2022

01 – Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall

07 – Toronto, John W H Bassett Theatre

12 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

13 – Atlanta, Symphony Hall

19 – St. Louis, Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center

20 – Springfield, Gillioz Theatre

JUNE 2022

02 – Albany, The Egg

03 – Boston, Shubert Theatre

04 – New York, Town Hall

11 – Baltimore, The Lyric

12 – Tysons, Capital One Hall

17 – Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall

17 – Milwaukee, The Pabst Theatre

24 – San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

25 – Houston, Cullen Performance Hall

26 – Austin, Paramount Theatre

JULY 2022

07 – Austin, Paramount Theatre

09 – Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

11 – Cardiff, St. Davids

13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

14 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

16 – Bath, Forum

17 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

18 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

20 – Brighton, Dome

21 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

23 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

24 – Gateshead, Sage

25 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

27 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

28 – York, Barbican

30 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

OCTOBER 2022

01 – Sheffield, City Hall

02 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

04 – London, Palladium

07 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Nijmegen, Concertgebouw de Vereeniging

10 – Amsterdam, Koninklijk Theater Carré

14 – Bergen, Peer Gynt Salen

15 – Stavanger, Stavanger Kuppelhallen

16 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

18 – Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern

20 – Turku, Logomo

21 – Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

23 – Stockholm, Göta Lejon

24 – Malmö, Palladium

25 – Greve, Portalen

27 – Hamburg, Fabrik

28 – Neuruppin, Kulturkirche

29 – Berlin, Admiralspalast

NOVEMBER 2022

01 – Antwerp, De Singel

11 – Munich, Prinzregententheater

13 – Linz, Posthof

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift recently took the title for the longest Number One entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date with ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’, dethroning previous record-holder McLean whose eight-minute track ‘American Pie (Parts I & II)’ held the top position for four weeks back in 1972.

After the record was broken, Swift sent McLean flowers and a handwritten message, telling Billboard: “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry.”