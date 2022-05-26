Don McLean cancels NRA convention performance after Uvalde school shooting

Don McLean has cancelled a scheduled performance at the National Rifle Association’s national convention this weekend following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack.

McLean was set to appear at the NRA convention this weekend in Houston, Texas which is approximately 250 miles from Uvalde. The singer-songwriter appeared on the bill alongside the likes of Lee Greenwood, Danielle Peck, and Larry Gatlin.

In a statement issued to TMZ, however, McLean confirmed that he would no longer be taking part in the event.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” he explained.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

The Robb Elementary attack was the US’ deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012, and marked the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting in history.

In light of the tragedy, major artists such as Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo have expressed their anger and called for stricter gun control laws.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon went on to urge lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.