Don McLean documentary ‘American Troubadour’ to air next week

A new documentary exploring the life and career of Don McLean is set to air in the US next week.

Produced and directed by Jim Brown, Don McLean: American Troubadour arrives 50 years after the singer-songwriter’s iconic anthem ‘American Pie’ topped the US Billboard chart in 1972.

“I let Jim Brown into my life because I respect him and trust him,” McLean said in a press release. “We’ve known each other for forty years and he allowed my ideas to be fully realised while telling my story accurately and poetically.”

McLean granted unprecedented access and interviews for the film, revealing his personal account of a career spanning over five decades and performing songs that have become integral parts of US pop culture.

Don McLean: American Troubadour will also feature live performances of ‘American Pie’, ‘Vincent’, ‘Crying’ and ‘And I Love You So’ along with interviews with artists such as Brian Wilson and REM’s Mike Mills and more.

“Don McLean is a true artist and rugged individualist,” Brown said. “He has deep American values that have defined an amazing and admirable life. I think some of his best work is yet to be discovered, and that people will be listening to, singing, and recording his songs for decades to come.”

Don McLean: American Troubadour will air Memorial Day (May 30) on RFD-TV at 8pm EST with a repeat at midnight EST.

McLean is currently in the midst of a North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘American Pie’. He’ll head to the UK and Europe for a run of dates in September. Remaining tickers are available here – see the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2022

02 – Albany, The Egg

03 – Boston, Shubert Theatre

04 – New York, Town Hall

11 – Baltimore, The Lyric

12 – Tysons, Capital One Hall

17 – Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall

17 – Milwaukee, The Pabst Theatre

24 – San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

25 – Houston, Cullen Performance Hall

26 – Austin, Paramount Theatre

JULY 2022

07 – Austin, Paramount Theatre

09 – Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

11 – Cardiff, St. Davids

13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

14 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

16 – Bath, Forum

17 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

18 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

20 – Brighton, Dome

21 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

23 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

24 – Gateshead, Sage

25 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

27 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

28 – York, Barbican

30 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

OCTOBER 2022

01 – Sheffield, City Hall

02 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

04 – London, Palladium

07 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Nijmegen, Concertgebouw de Vereeniging

10 – Amsterdam, Koninklijk Theater Carré

14 – Bergen, Peer Gynt Salen

15 – Stavanger, Stavanger Kuppelhallen

16 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

18 – Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern

20 – Turku, Logomo

21 – Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

23 – Stockholm, Göta Lejon

24 – Malmö, Palladium

25 – Greve, Portalen

27 – Hamburg, Fabrik

28 – Neuruppin, Kulturkirche

29 – Berlin, Admiralspalast

NOVEMBER 2022

01 – Antwerp, De Singel

11 – Munich, Prinzregententheater

13 – Linz, Posthof

Meanwhile, McLean has cancelled a scheduled performance at the National Rifle Association’s national convention this weekend following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.