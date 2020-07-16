Don McLean’s handwritten ‘Vincent’ lyrics are being auctioned off

Don McLean‘s handwritten lyrics to classic track ‘Vincent’ are to be sold at auction.

The lyrics, written in pencil over 14 pages, come with an asking price of $1.5 million (£1.2 million).

Moments In Time, a Los Angeles-based dealer for rare artefacts such as these, have revealed that the lyrics are being sold by an individual who received them directly from McLean himself.

“They are written in pencil,” revealed Moments In Time owner Gary Zimet. “There are some corrections They differ very slightly from the final lyrics, which show he really had the song well thought out in his head when he wrote it.

See the handwritten lyrics to ‘Vincent’ here.

Zimet went on to say that he hopes that the lyrics to the song, written as a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh, will be bought by the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, and be housed there after the purchase.

“I am hoping they buy it. They should have it. That would be ideal,” Zimet said.

Back in 2018, Don McLean shared a new version of ‘Vincent’, recorded with Ed Sheeran. “Ed & I rehearsing Vincent for the big show!”, McLean captioned a video of the performance, which was taken backstage at a UCLA Health and Teen Cancer America benefit concert. “Ed is a quick study…turned out great.”

Earlier this year, McLean criticised today’s popular music, saying that the repetitive nature of some contemporary music “makes you want to hang yourself”.

Asked about his thoughts on today’s hits on the radio,” McLean replied: “It doesn’t exist as far as I can see. Music is not on the radio. There’s some form of music like sound, but it’s not music to me.”