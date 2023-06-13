Don Toliver announces UK and European ‘Love Sick’ 2023 tour dates

Don Toliver has announced dates for the UK and European leg of his ‘Love Sick’ world tour, including a gig at Wembley Arena. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The tour was announced in celebration of his popular third album, ‘Love Sick’, released earlier this year. It featured his Cactus Jack label founder Travis Scott, along with collaborations with Brent Faiyaz, James Blake, and more.

Today (June 13), the UK and European leg of his world tour were announced. The 29-year-old will start on October 6 in Bristol’s O2 Academy Bristol, before stopping in Glasgow and Dublin before ending on October 13 in Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse. Then, Toliver’s European leg will commence on October 15 in Paris’ Bataclan before concluding on October 26 in Stockholm’s Fryhuset.

Love Sick Tour Tickets On Sale Now….who Got em!!! ?????https://t.co/L7lQnPmf57 pic.twitter.com/nVJeFZkD5U — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) April 7, 2023

Tickets will go on sale at 10am BST this Friday (June 16) and will be available here.

The ‘Love Sick’ UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

6 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

7 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

9 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

10 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

13 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Paris, Bataclan

17 – Zurich, XTra

19 – Berlin, Tempodrom

20 – Cologne, Carswerk Victoria

21 – Tilburg, Poppodium O13

22 – Brussels, La Madeleine

24 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

26 – Stockholm, Fryhuset

Toliver teased his upcoming dates earlier this year, asking fans: “Who should I bring on tour with me?” in a social media post. In April, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed the dates for his 17-stop US leg, which will start on June 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can check out the US dates below and look for tickets here.

The ‘Love Sick’ US tour dates are:

JUNE

16 – Salt Lake City, Granary Row

18 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

20 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 – Toronto, RBC Echo Beach

23 – Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

26 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann

27 – New York, Rooftop at Pier 17

28 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann

29 – New York, Theater at Madison Square Garden

JULY

1 – Washington, Anthem Washington

2 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

4 – Charlotte, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre at AvidXchange Music Factory

5 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

6 – New Orleans, Fillmore New Orleans

8 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

9 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater

13 – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

14 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater

16 – San Francisco, Masonic

17 – Wheatland, Hard Rock Live Sacramento

At this year’s Coachella, Don Toliver’s girlfriend and fellow artist Kali Uchis brought him out on stage alongside Omar Apollo and Tyler, the Creator. In April, he also finished touring with Future on his One Big Party tour. He supported the rapper alongside Mariah The Scientist, G Herbo and Dess Dior.

Justin Bieber meanwhile, recently made his Rolling Loud debut after he joined Toliver on stage to perform their collaboration from ‘Love Sick’, ‘Private Landing’.

Don Toliver has also been featured on a number of acclaimed albums recently – assisting SZA on her Number One album, ‘SOS’ – before appearing on the soundtrack for the new Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse soundtrack, which was executively produced by Metro Boomin.