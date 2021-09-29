Don Toliver teases new song ‘Xscape’ from second album ‘Life Of A Don’

Don Toliver has announced his second album ‘Life Of A Don’ – check out a teaser for new track ‘Xscape’ below.

The Texas rapper and singer will release the follow-up to last year’s ‘Heaven Or Hell’ on October 8. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (September 28), Toliver shared the album’s official artwork and release date with fans. The black-and-red cover sees the artist slumped in a leather armchair as two blurry figures stand beside him.

Advertisement

Toliver also posted an “Official Album Trailer”, which previews a forthcoming cut titled ‘Xscape’. Carrying the same theme as the LP art, the Nabil Elderkin-directed clip finds the rapper watching TV on an old-fashioned TV set while a man and woman dance together.

“It’s Time. I’ve been Waiting For This Moment. MY Life YOUR Life,” he wrote as the caption for the same visuals on Instagram.

The record’s title and release date is then displayed onscreen in red. Watch below.

LIFE OF A DON 10/8 🌹 Pre Save Now!! Link In Bio ♊️🧠⌛️ pic.twitter.com/ivYW5Gn9hP — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) September 28, 2021

Toliver teased ‘Life Af A Don’ on social media back in February, tweeting “L.O.A.D” alongside a pair of images.

Advertisement

Over the summer he joined forces with Justin Bieber and Skrillex on the latter’s single ‘Don’t Go’. It arrived with an official video directed by Salomon Ligthelm.

Over a slice of vibrant, bassy R&B production, Bieber sings: “I put in the work to hear you say (Don’t go, don’t—) / Misery missin’ your company (Don’t go, don’t go) / See ’em pullin’ at you that way (Don’t go, don’t—) / Ooh, if this is where you supposed to be (Don’t go).”