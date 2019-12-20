Donald Glover joins Democrat Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign team

Donald Glover has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang by joining his campaign team as creative consultant.

Yang is one of a number of candidates running to be the Democratic nominee in next year’s US presidential election, with the winner of the contest set to go up against Donald Trump in the November 2020 vote.

Glover officially joined Yang’s team as a creative consultant yesterday (December 19), with the pair staging a pop-up campaign event in LA.

The ’46 Campaign’ event included merchandise designed by Glover’s team, such as hats, jumpers and posters.

Yang has also been endorsed by Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, who performed at a Yang campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa last month.

Earlier this summer, the filming dates for seasons three and four of Glover’s acclaimed TV series Atlanta were confirmed.

Glover also recently starred in Disney’s The Lion King re-make, which was released in the summer. The actor, writer and musician voiced adult Simba in the film, and, along with his co-star Beyoncé, sang a version of ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’.

Earlier this year, Glover hinted to his fans that he might not retire his music moniker, Childish Gambino, after all. He had previously announced his intention to bring Gambino to an end in 2017, but he has now left the door open to a possible music return in 2020.