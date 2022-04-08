Donald Glover calls ‘Because The Internet’ “The rap ‘OK Computer'”

In a new interview that Donald Glover conducted with himself, the musician described his 2013 Childish Gambino album ‘Because The Internet’ as “the rap OK Computer”.

He compared the album to Radiohead’s 1997 classic after saying that the poor critical reception of his debut album ‘Camp’ led him to the success of ‘Because The Internet’.

“It allowed me to make ‘Because The Internet’, which I think has proven itself to be a classic,” Glover said.

“You think BTI is a classic?…It’s the rap ‘OK Computer’. It’s prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential. And I know no one’s gonna give me that until I’m dead. But it’s true.”

He also asked himself why he wanted to be interviewed by himself, to which he responded: “I guess I don’t love interviews and I asked myself, ‘Why don’t you like interviews?’ And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same. This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked.”

Some questions Glover asked himself in the interview were: “Are you still making music?” “Are you worried about getting cancelled?” “What does ‘culture’ mean to you?”

You can read the full interview here.

Recently, Glover gave an update on when fans can expect to hear new Childish Gambino music.

Speaking in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Glover was asked by the eponymous host about whether he was working on a new Childish Gambino album.

“No,” he initially joked after cheers from the audience died down. “No, I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it; I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

Glover’s Atlanta TV series is currently airing its long-awaited third season, which has been warmly received by TV critics. The show is set to end after its fourth season, which will air later this year.