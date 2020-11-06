Donald Glover has said only The Sopranos “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta and teased his “biggest by far” musical project.

The musician, actor and showrunner made the comments in a rare period of activity on Twitter earlier today (November 6).

After tweeting about a voting PSA ‘Get Your Booty To The Polls’, Glover moved the conversation on to his acclaimed FX series. “while im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he wrote. “sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

Production on season three and four is currently due to begin in early 2021, after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Glover then changed the subject to music, calling 21 Savage, Tierra Whack, his brother Steve Glover and Baby Keem his “favourites right now”. “But Azealia [Banks] is best,” he added.

As for his own music, for which he has largely adopted the moniker Childish Gambino, the star said: “last music project was probably my best. But the one coming will be my biggest by far.”

He then told his fans to listen to Toumani Diabaté’s album ‘New Ancient Strings’ outside and promised: “There is a lot (of magic) comin. Yall thought I was hot in 2018.”

Last month, Glover said he might not be finished with his Childish Gambino alter-ego after all. He had previously said he would retire the project after his latest album, ‘3.15.20’, was released in March.

“I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project,” he said in a recent interview with I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel.