Donald Glover offers fresh hope for the future of Childish Gambino

The 'Lion King' star has long planned to retire his music-making moniker, albeit with no end date in place

Donald Glover has spoken out again on the future of Childish Gambino, suggesting that he may continue to perform live under the moniker after the conclusion of his current tour.

Glover, who is one of the leading stars of Disney‘s new version of The Lion King, first announced his intention to retire the Gambino name back in 2017, with the understanding being that it would come to an end after the release of the next Childish Gambino album (which, last year’s ‘Summer Pack EP’ aside, has still yet to materialise).

Glover will take his latest Gambino tour to Australia next week, with a number of other shows booked over the coming weeks and months until he signs off in October at Austin City Limits Festival.

It now looks like those tour dates may not be the curtain call for Gambino after all. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (July 9), Glover — who donned a lion costume for the interview — hinted that he will still continue to perform as Childish Gambino in the future.

“I think I’m still going to do shows. I’m not quite sure,” Glover said. “I broke my foot so I had to make up for those [rescheduled Australian shows]. But I really love making music.”

Glover has still yet to follow up his critically acclaimed 2016 LP ‘”Awaken, My Love!”‘ with a full album, but he did sign a deal with RCA back in January 2018.

More recently, Glover starred in the Amazon Studios-produced film Guava Island alongside Rihanna.

Meanwhile, Glover and Beyoncé’s take on ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ was previewed in a trailer for The Lion King last month. The new film is set to be released on July 19.