Donald Trump allies pledge “holy war” against Taylor Swift

Donald Trump allies have pledged a “holy war” against Taylor Swift in the run up to America’s next presidential elections.

This week, former president Trump tried to play down news Swift was edging towards supporting President Joe Biden after it was reported that Biden is seeking an endorsement from Swift in an effort to swing the next US Presidential Election.

The ‘Back To December’ singer previously endorsed Biden in 2020 through a video message on her Instagram on the eve of the presidential election (which you can see below) and last year she led record-breaking numbers to the Vote.org website after encouraging her fans to register to vote.

Now, Trump has said it won’t matter if Swift doesn’t endorse him because he is “more popular” than the musician, amid reports that his team are vowing to launch a “holy war” against her according to sources (via Rolling Stone).

In an email sent to Rolling Stone, Trump campaign and senior advisor Jason Miller said: “Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying: ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.'”

Trump has taken aim at Swift previously such as when she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats running during the 2018 midterms.

Back in October of last year, California governor Gavin Newson – who is a top Biden surrogate – said that he believes Swift‘s influence will have a “profoundly powerful impact on the 2024 US presidential election.”

He was asked by TMZ about how celebrities might impact next year’s race, he immediately focused on Swift and her influence over young voters, calling her someone who “stands tall and unique”.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.

Swift broke years of political silence in 2018 to back the two Democrat candidates in the midterm elections and asked her fans to register and vote. It came after she faced criticism for not speaking out against Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 US election.