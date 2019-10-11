Donald Trump blasts Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen at Minneapolis rally

The same speech which saw him use Prince's music without authorisation

Donald Trump has, with seemingly no context, blasted Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen at a rally.

The President was speaking at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Discussing his win in the 2016 election, Trump hit back at his usual foes – Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama – and also discussed how he didn’t need the support of such big celebrities as Bey, Jay and The Boss.

He said: “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” before mocking Springsteen’s presence at political rallies, saying he would “do about two songs, then leave…and everyone leaves with him. And (Hillary Clinton is) still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” Watch footage of the speech below.

The Minneapolis rally also saw Trump play Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ before his entrance onto the stage in the late singer’s hometown.

Prince’s estate then hit back at Trump, saying: “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” and that Trump promised to stop using The Purple One’s music a year ago.

