Donald Trump hits out at “world’s most overrated celebrity” Kim Kardashian while touting Kanye West

Donald Trump has labelled Kim Kardashian as the “world’s most overrated celebrity” while showing his support for Kanye West.

The infamous business mogul and former President of the United States took aim at the reality star in a new post online, responding to claims brought forward by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

Karl made the accusations about Trump in an anecdote shared from his new book, Tired Of Winning: Donald Trump And The End Of The Grand Old Party, which claimed that Kim Kardashian organised for “football stars” to visit Trump at the White House during his time in office, in exchange for reduced sentences for the prisoners that Kardashian was advocating.

It also claimed that the then-President went along with the agreement as a favour to her ex-husband West, however, when none of the athletes contacted by Kardashian agreed to the White House visit, Trump turned on the reality star. This, the book states, included Trump hanging up on The Kardashians star when she asked him to support another commutation case after this time in office came to an end.

“Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent – Some people have it, and some people don’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, seemingly objecting to the allegations brought forward by the journalist.

“In the ‘book’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.”

He added: “I’ve had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House. If there was even a slight reluctance, I would immediately withdraw the invitation, there would be NO Negotiation – But this did not happen often.

“I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now. Many other false stories in Karl’s very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!”

As highlighted by MediaLite, Kardashian previously touted Trump’s efforts back in 2019, when she praised him for advancing criminal justice reform. The outlet also shares that Trump later spoke about the reality star, stating: “I think she’s pretty popular” and calling her “beautiful”.

During his time in office, rapper and Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West was a vocal supporter of Trump, and even asked the business mogul to be his running mate when he aims to become US President in 2024.

West was a US presidential candidate in 2020 but went on to concede his run after winning 50,000 votes. At the time of his withdrawal, he announced plans to run again in 2024, which he confirmed last year while enlisting alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his campaign.

The two’s relationship stems as far back as 2015, the year when West first announced his intention to run for president in 2020. Trump later told Rolling Stone that he “hope[d] to run against [West] someday”. The following year, West declared to crowds at his Saint Pablo Tour that “if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump”, before meeting with Trump at the Trump Towers in New York City.

In 2018, the rapper famously wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat during his appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The rapper’s Trump-related tangent during the broadcast was cut off to the general viewing public, with Trump later tweeting that West’s appearance “was great”.

More recently, however, the rapper has been making headlines for his much-anticipated upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Speculation about a collaborative LP first arose back at the start of October, when West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut his new album.

From there, there have been various reports of surprise live performances from the two and listening parties for the new project, but as of yet, none have come to fruition.