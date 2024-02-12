Donald Trump claims he made Taylor Swift “so much money”

Donald Trump has claimed that he’s made Taylor Swift “so much money” in her career.

The former US president made the statement in a social media post Sunday (February 11), in an apparent response to reports that Joe Biden is seeking endorsement from the pop star to swing the next election.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

Trump added: “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

While Trump signed the Music Modernization Act (MMA) into law in 2018, Swift wasn’t a major beneficiary.

Without commenting on electoral politics…

1) Taylor wasn't really a huge beneficiary of the Music Modernization act. It mostly targeted songwriters who weren't successfully collecting mechanical royalties and pre-1972 artists who weren't getting paid for satellite radio plays. https://t.co/lHZAP3w5Fi — Future of Music Coalition (@future_of_music) February 11, 2024

“It mostly targeted songwriters who weren’t successfully collecting mechanical royalties and pre-1972 artists who weren’t getting paid for satellite radio plays,” explained the Future of Music Coalition on X/Twitter.

They added: “It did alter the rate standard for mechanicals which did pave the way for some rate increases, which of course is ultimately good for all songwriters. It also eliminated the risk of infringement lawsuits for streaming services trying to pay those mechanicals.”

Future of Music Coalition explained that “Trump didn’t really have anything to do with” the passage MMA, and that, while he signed it and “could have supposedly vetoed it”, that would have been “extremely unusual for something so relatively uncontroversial”.

Earlier this month, Trump’s allies pledged a “holy war” against Swift in the run up to election.

Swift previously endorsed Biden in 2020 through a video message on her Instagram on the eve of the presidential election, leading to record-breaking numbers driven to the Vote.org website.

The singer cheered on boyfriend Kelce’s win at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas last night, where she was joined by Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively.