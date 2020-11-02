Donald Trump has criticised a number of stars, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jay-Z for supporting the Democratic Party over the last four years.

Gaga and Beyoncé have both endorsed the 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, while Beyoncé and Jay-Z also performed at an event for Hillary Clinton when she ran for President in 2016.

Footage from a rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania, shows Trump taking aim at the stars. “Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he began. “I could tell you plenty of stories – I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.”

He continued to call out Jon Bon Jovi, saying: “Every time he sees me, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr President’. He’ll get something out of it just like everyone is.”

Donald Trump goes after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Bon Jovi for supporting the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/m6MLHyTlwk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020

Trump went on to boast that he had drawn a much bigger crowd than either Biden or Clinton, despite having the support of big names. “You know what happens?” he said of Bon Jovi. “He’ll sing a song or two and then he’ll leave and then the crowd will leave, and then Sleepy Joe’s up there talking.

“That happened to Hillary too, right? They got Beyoncé and they got Jay-Z, right? He started using the f-word in front of the crowd and it was unbelievable. He was using the f-word, f-word, f-word. Then they left and the crowd left and Hillary was standing on stage with an empty place.” Watch the video above now.

Gaga responded to another diss from Trump yesterday (November 1) after his campaign sent out a press release criticising her affiliation with Biden.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s communication director, called Biden “desperate” in the release, after he enlisted Gaga to help him with his campaign in Pennsylvania, a key state in this election.