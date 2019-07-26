Donald Trump is “very disappointed” in Swedish PM over prosecutor’s decision to charge A$AP Rocky

Trump has intervened, again.

Donald Trump has laid into the Swedish PM after prosecutors in the country formally announced their decision to charge A$AP Rocky with assault yesterday (July 26).

The American rapper was accused of assault in an incident in Stockholm on June 30 and arrested on July 3. Trump has already lent his support to the ongoing case and said that he was going to try and secure his release following a conversation with Kanye West on July 19.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Now, in a new tweet following news of A$AP Rocky’s charge, Trump has said he is “very disappointed” in the country’s decision to charge the rapper.

Trump tweeted: “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States.

“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!”

He went on: “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”

On July 22, the Swedish PM Stefan Löfven issued a statement regarding the case, saying that “in Sweden everyone is equal before the law,” adding: “the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

Footage had emerged of A$AP Rocky and his entourage shoving a man to the ground on the street. After the videos circulated, the rapper posted two clips on his own Instagram account, claiming that the men in the altercation had “hit security in [the] face with headphones” then “followed us for four blocks”.

The rapper’s defence lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja has said that Rocky and his entourage “were attacked and he made use of self-defence”. If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in prison or a fine based on his daily earnings.

Support has flooded in for Rocky, with rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refusing to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following the rapper’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 630,000 signatures. Other rappers like Quavo and Skepta have also chimed in on the arrest.